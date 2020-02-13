Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 55,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,279.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,601 shares of company stock worth $9,358,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,765. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

