Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 6,875 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.5% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.96 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

