Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

