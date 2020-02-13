OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

