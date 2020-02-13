Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODT. BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 55.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 206,238 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,133 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.80. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

