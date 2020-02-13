Olympic Steel, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olympic Steel to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ZEUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Several research firms have commented on ZEUS. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

