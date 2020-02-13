Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.74. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 53.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

