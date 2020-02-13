Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading 14% Higher

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68, 54,864,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 270% from the average session volume of 14,821,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 544,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

