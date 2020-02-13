One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.
