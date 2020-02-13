One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. TheStreet downgraded One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

