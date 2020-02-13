Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $677.58 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010203 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and BCEX. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $677.58 million and approximately $222.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, Bibox, BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, OKEx, HitBTC, Koinex, Upbit, Huobi, Indodax and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

