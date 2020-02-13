Oppenheimer Weighs in on Solaredge Technologies Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 602,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after purchasing an additional 131,352 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,342,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 167,569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,241,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 121,880 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

