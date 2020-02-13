Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.7%.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 9,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,152. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

