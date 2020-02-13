Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,869. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

