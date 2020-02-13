Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 786,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,602,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

