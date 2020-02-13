Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,574 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,793. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

