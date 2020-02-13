Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 1,913,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,118. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

