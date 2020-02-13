Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.95. 70,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,338. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $163.51.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

