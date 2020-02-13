Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,845. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

