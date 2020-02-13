Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 246,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 576,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

ONVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 550,517 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,269 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 591,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

