Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 246,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 576,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
ONVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.19.
About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.