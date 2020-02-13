Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 5,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 145,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

ORN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

