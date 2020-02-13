OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF) Shares Down 4.6%

OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF)’s share price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 51,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 103,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About OTCMKTS:LLNKF (OTCMKTS:LLNKF)

LiteLink Technologies Inc provides services in the software development and consulting sectors. The company is developing 1Shift Logistics, a Software-as-a-Service based solution that bids, tracks, manages, and settles drivers and carriers for the transportation of goods; and uBUCK voucher, a prepaid voucher that allows you to top-up accounts and make payments.

