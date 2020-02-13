OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Down 5.8%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22, 596,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 337,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

