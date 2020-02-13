Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PTN stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.