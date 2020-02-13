Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.71. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 96,476 shares.

PTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 594.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

