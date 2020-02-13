Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. Paramount Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.06 EPS.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,691. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Paramount Group news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein bought 33,363 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.