Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POU. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.41.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE:POU traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.35. 431,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,249. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.