Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 897,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 202,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sanofi by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 107,253 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

