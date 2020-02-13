Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.23 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

