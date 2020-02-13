Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

BR stock opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,564 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

