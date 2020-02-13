Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces — Dividend of $10.00

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.69. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PKBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,376,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $391,400. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

