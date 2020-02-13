Particl Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Particl has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $16,087.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007059 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,543,073 coins and its circulating supply is 8,906,321 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

