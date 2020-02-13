Patrick R. O’neil Sells 3,882 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

