Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,930 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

PSK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

