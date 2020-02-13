Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after buying an additional 968,802 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after buying an additional 271,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $163,822,000 after buying an additional 579,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,902,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,479. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

