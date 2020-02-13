Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,187,000 after purchasing an additional 237,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

NYSE SO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,547. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

