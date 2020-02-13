Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 60.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5,075.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Anthem by 79.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.87. 1,931,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

