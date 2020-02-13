Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.83. 362,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,913. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22.

