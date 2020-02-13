Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 26,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,203.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 3,683,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $98.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.