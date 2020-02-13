Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 5,040,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,469. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $147.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

