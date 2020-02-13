Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 227 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,178,000 after acquiring an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 936,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,836. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $95.07 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

