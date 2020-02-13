Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,257,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352,979. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

