Paul J. Huml Sells 3,819 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFSL opened at $21.79 on Thursday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.