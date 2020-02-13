Payfair (PFR) Price Reaches $0.0012

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $49,003.00 and $2,609.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 329.7% higher against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

