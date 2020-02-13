PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $77,814.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.25 or 0.06033242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00057724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00120372 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,913,142 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

