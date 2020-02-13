PDATA (PDATA) One Day Volume Tops $2,788.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One PDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market capitalization of $147,109.00 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,682,921 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

