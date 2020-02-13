Pediapharm (MDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Pediapharm to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Pediapharm (CVE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.95 million.

Shares of Pediapharm stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.75. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and a PE ratio of -14.09.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

