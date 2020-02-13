Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of PEGA opened at $90.79 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $540,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

