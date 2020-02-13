Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Pelatro (LON:PTRO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PTRO stock opened at GBX 54.75 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 million and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.66. Pelatro has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

