Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 5,040,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $147.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.