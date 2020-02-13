Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,379 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,125,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,811,000 after acquiring an additional 497,819 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 4,352,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

